Amidst Pandemic NEPMU-2 Finds Ways to Serve Most Vulnerable Citizens during Holiday Season

Sailors of Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Two (NEPMU-2) not only support the public health needs of military members within the Atlantic and European regions but also use their expertise to support the local community and disadvantaged.



The Global pandemic of 2020 put many of these Sailors on the front lines to help aid in the fight. This significantly reduced their ability to participate in volunteer events such as preventive health and sporting events, and food drives to name a few. But the previous winners of the Project Good Neighbor Award were not deterred.



This holiday season, in keeping with CDC guidelines, as a registered Adopt-A-Spot partner with Keep Norfolk Beautiful, NEPMU-2 Sailors collected more than 100 pounds of trash. They also donated up to 200 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and assisted Operation Homefront, in collecting up to 1150 pounds of children’s toys and donated an additional 1110 pounds of toys to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive.



When it comes to public health, NEPMU-2 Sailors understand the significant role of community service programs which help to restore hope to Hamptons Roads area and surrounding communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US