Sgt. Kha'lee Gooden Recognized by FCoE and Fort Sill SJA

Photo By Sgt. Dustin Biven | Sgt. Kha'lee Gooden, the National Security Law Paralegal Non-commissioned officer assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, the "Diamond Brigade", of Fort Sill, OK, poses with a coin he had just received from Col. Tonya Blackwell, the Staff Judge Advocate for the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, December 15, 2020. Sgt. Gooden has continued to demonstrate outstanding leadership both within and outside of the Diamond Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

While deployed to the United States Army Central Command area of responsibility, Sgt. Kha'lee Gooden, the National Security Law Paralegal non-commissioned officer assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, the “Diamond Brigade," of Fort Sill, OK, was recognized for his hard work and dedication.



As the national security law paralegal NCOIC for the Diamond Brigade, Gooden is often looked to for guidance on the uniform code of military justice, administrative separations, and how to properly conduct line-of-duty investigations within the brigade but has also provided these services and many more outside of his area of responsibility.



Due to his contributions to the Diamond Brigade and the paralegal community, Gooden was recognized and presented with a coin from Col. Tonya Blackwell, the Staff Judge Advocate for the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



“It means a lot to have been given the recognition that I have,” said Gooden. “It lets me know that my hard work and effort is being recognized.”



Gooden is currently deployed to the Middle East with the Diamond Brigade as they serve as the Force Field Artillery Headquarters for Task Force Spartan in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



While deployed, Gooden has continued to mentor other paralegals throughout the region in an effort to share his knowledge and experience with those within his field.



“I’ve been asked for by name by other units throughout the Middle East to provide insight on routine administrative actions,” said Gooden. “Being requested by name kind of validates all the training and experience I have acquired throughout my eight years of service. Seeing that others within my field and other units in the area are requesting me, shows that they have confidence in my ability to provide them with legal services and support.”



Sgt. Gooden has continued to demonstrate outstanding leadership both within and outside of the Diamond Brigade.



“I have always enjoyed helping others out,” said Gooden. “I am grateful that this deployment has allowed me to reach out to others within my field and offer support.”



Gooden and the 75th Field Artillery Brigade are scheduled to return home to Fort Sill in early 2021.