Living Proof That People Are CCAD's Greatest Strength

Corpus Christi, Texas -- For the second shift employees of the Corpus Christi Army Depot, days and nights are different in a few ways – breakfast is in the late afternoon, lunch is eaten when the stars are out and dinner is served after midnight. They are a small group who clock in as the masses are clocking out.



Just as the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance (AVIM) second shift crew at Hangar 45 had started their break at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, instinct and training kicked in for the team of aircraft mechanics as “Call 911!” was shouted in the break room.



Eunice Garza, aircraft mechanic, hearing the 911 directive, immediately advanced toward the urgency of need to assess the situation.



Jose Guillen, aircraft mechanic, was attempting to get a response out of aircraft mechanic Edward Rokusek by administering blows to the back in attempts to dislodge the obstruction.



Garza says, “I could not believe that this happened so quickly and right before my eyes. I have always been prepared, so my training just took over.”



Guillen, a U.S. Navy veteran said he kept thinking, “You are not going to die on us today.” As soon as that thought crossed his mind, everything else was an automatic response from years of crucial repetitive training.



As Rokusek’s skin began to take on the pale blue pallor of someone who is not getting enough oxygen in their lungs, Guillen and Garza, working in unison, lowered him to the ground.



Without any regard for herself – and the danger of getting seriously bitten – Garza, attempted to clear Rokusek’s airway by inserting her fingers into his mouth to search for the obstruction.



As these lifesaving efforts were occurring in the break room, aircraft mechanics Richard Eaton, and Cindy Cantu, waited outside the hangar to flag down emergency personnel.



Meanwhile, Guillen gave another more forceful blow Rokusek’s back. His mouth opened and Garza was able to remove what was lodged in his throat. After what seemed like an eternity, the sound of gasping for air is heard. Rokusek can breathe!



Medical personnel arrived within moments to administer aid. Cantu assisted medical personnel with information on the incident, while Grace Trevino, aircraft mechanic, retrieved magazines to cushion Rokusek’s head as he laid on the concrete floor.



To the good fortune of Rokusek, Garza is trained in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and taught CPR for 13 years. Her disregard for her own personal safety and willingness to take immediate action is the reason Rokusek is alive today. Garza’s quick thinking and courage to help her co-worker proved integral to the safe resolution of a potentially deadly situation.



Guillen summed up the situation as being as close to death from lack of oxygen as one could get.

“I was mostly just thankful that our persistent efforts paid off and he was alive, but also glad that he did not sustain any serious injuries. I was happy knowing he would be going home to his family again,” said Guillen.

The team’s knowledge of emergency procedures, and the rapidity of how each reacted, demonstrated their readiness to act selflessly and willingly. By being proactive in caring for a fellow employee in need during a harrowing situation, their actions demonstrated the Warrior Ethos.



Garza added, “No one can be prepared as much as we would like to be. In an emergency adrenaline takes over and then you deal with the effects afterwards. I was very thankful that Edward was okay and that emergency services arrived quickly. We all work together as a team every night in the hangar and consider all of them my family.”



Rokusek and his family, were so appreciative of the life-saving measures that he presented his co-workers with 2020 Silver Eagle coins as tokens of gratitude, including a replica of the coin for them to keep handy and remind them of their heroic actions on that day.



“I am so blessed to have been fortunate to work with friends who reacted the way they did. My wife and 3 kids thank them as well,” said Edward Rokusek.



The actions of the group embody the best of our Army Values and are commensurate with the finest traditions. Ms. Garza received a personal thank you letter from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Commanding General, Major General Todd Royar and a thank you letter from CCAD Commander, Colonel Joseph Parker.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2021 16:35 Story ID: 386419 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Living Proof That People Are CCAD's Greatest Strength, by Della Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.