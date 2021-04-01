NAVFAC Pacific Admiral Promotes Son to Lieutenant on Arizona Memorial

Courtesy Photo | 201215-N-GZ947-1105 PEARL HARBOR (DEC. 15, 2020) Rear Adm. John J. Adametz, Pacific...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201215-N-GZ947-1105 PEARL HARBOR (DEC. 15, 2020) Rear Adm. John J. Adametz, Pacific Fleet civil engineer and commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific (NAVFAC PAC), promoted his son, Spencer Adametz, to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony on the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. John J. Adametz, Pacific Fleet civil engineer and commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific (NAVFAC PAC), promoted his son, Spencer Adametz, to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony on the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor Dec. 15, 2020.

The Adametz family has a tradition of military service dating back to the Civil War. Spencer’s grandfather, Paul Adametz, was an artillery sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, his uncle was a former sergeant in the Marines, and his great-grandfather fought in the Battle of Normandy in World War II.

After studying business at Birmingham-Southern College, Spencer saw an opportunity to put his business degree to work in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps.

“I definitely wanted to continue that tradition of service,” said the junior Adametz. “I had the opportunity to commission in the Supply Corps through Officer Candidate School (OCS).”

Similarly, the senior Adametz received a direct commission from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) where he received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He credits his family’s tradition of service and early exposure to military culture to his desire to pursue a Navy career.

“My parents managed an American Legion, so I was exposed at a very young age to veterans of all American wars,” said the senior Adametz. “That kind of set the tone for me for a military career.”

Both father and son recognize how special it was to be able to participate in a promotion ceremony on the USS Arizona Memorial.

“We’re very appreciative to the Park Service for taking such great care of the memorial, and to the U.S. Pacific Fleet staff for supporting the promotion,” said the senior Adametz. “It is an honor to serve in the U.S. Navy with such a talented team at Pacific Fleet at such a critical and dynamic time in our nation’s history. To serve with my son, both as naval officers, makes it even better!”

Lt. Adametz is currently serving in his second active duty assignment as a business analyst for Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon System Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was previously assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) as assistant supply officer.