Mercy Chefs Delivers Meals to NMCP

Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 29, 2020) Kristin Macan, Mercy Chefs director of community kitchens and programs, delivered meals to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), Dec. 29. Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization. The organization exists to serve professionally prepared meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in national emergencies and natural disasters. They are committed to using their resources to meet the needs of others. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 29, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) received a special delivery from Mercy Chefs as they assist in the command’s battle against COVID-19, Dec. 29.



Mercy Chefs is a non-profit disaster relief organization. The organization exists to serve professionally prepared meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in national emergencies and natural disasters. They are committed to using their resources to meet the needs of others.



“Mercy Chefs is a national organization that helps during pandemics and this is the first time that they have been able to deliver to NMCP,” said Cathy Fox, Quality and Safety Nurse Consultant. “Our nurses, doctors and departments are working extra hard during this time, so were delighted to have this organization bring us some meals for our frontline workers.”



Headquartered in Olde Towne, Portsmouth, Mercy Chefs prepares 3,000 meals daily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our program does disaster relief all over the country and the world,” said Kristin Macan, Mercy Chefs director of community kitchens and programs.

“During this pandemic, that disaster has been brought to our backyard.”



A total of 200 meals were delivered to NMCP’s COVID-19 Drive Thru as well as multiple departments including the call center and the Immunizations Clinic.



“To be able to be a part of helping the people serving on the frontlines is something we do in disaster relief all the time,” Macan said. “We are first responders ourselves; being able to feed and bring hope to those who work hard during this pandemic is really meaningful. I am excited to be here and helping out is really an honor.”



As the pandemic continues to spread in the community, Mercy Chefs proudly continues to meet the demand of the people.



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.