Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Commissary operations

    Fort McCoy Commissary operations

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Customers go through a checkout lane Dec. 30, 2020, at the Fort McCoy Commissary at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Since the installation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the Fort McCoy Commissary staff continued to take steps to protect their customers and follow recommended pandemic-response guidelines.

    Military commissaries worldwide, including at Fort McCoy, installed clear plastic sneeze shields in all regular checkout lanes for added extra protection for customers and cashiers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Learn more about military commissaries at www.commissaries.com.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 10:53
    Story ID: 386401
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Commissary operations, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Commissary
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT