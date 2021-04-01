Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Commissary operations

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Customers go through a checkout lane Dec. 30, 2020, at the Fort McCoy Commissary at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Customers go through a checkout lane Dec. 30, 2020, at the Fort McCoy Commissary at Fort McCoy, Wis. Since the installation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the Fort McCoy Commissary staff continued to take steps to protect their customers and follow recommended pandemic-response guidelines. Military commissaries worldwide, including at Fort McCoy, installed clear plastic sneeze shields in all regular checkout lanes for added extra protection for customers and cashiers during the COVID-19 outbreak. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Since the installation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the Fort McCoy Commissary staff continued to take steps to protect their customers and follow recommended pandemic-response guidelines.



Military commissaries worldwide, including at Fort McCoy, installed clear plastic sneeze shields in all regular checkout lanes for added extra protection for customers and cashiers during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



