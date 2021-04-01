Photo Essay: Silver Creek at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Silver Creek on South Post is shown Jan. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This area of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Silver Creek on South Post is shown Jan. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This area of the creek had a dam removed in 2017 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in coordination with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch at Fort McCoy. The West Silver Wetland Dam, located on Fort McCoy's South Post near the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, had been in place on Silver Creek since 1952 and now is removed. Silver Creek is one of many trout streams on Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Silver Creek on South Post is shown Jan. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



This area of the creek had a dam removed in 2017 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in coordination with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch at Fort McCoy.



The West Silver Wetland Dam, located on Fort McCoy's South Post near the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, had been in place on Silver Creek since 1952 and now is removed.



Silver Creek is one of many trout streams on Fort McCoy.



