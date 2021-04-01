Photo Essay: Fort McCoy garrison leadership visits Fort McCoy NCO Academy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, talks to students in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, talks to students in the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course on Dec. 22, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort McCoy, Wis. Mantha was joined by Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss to pay honor to the graduates. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, talked to students in the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course on Dec. 22, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Mantha was joined by Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss to pay honor to the graduates.



The NCO Academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988.



The academy is one of the largest tenant organizations at the installation providing institutional training with more than 1,800 students attending annually for the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course and Basic Leader Course.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



