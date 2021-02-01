Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Stone Gates

    Fort McCoy Stone Gates

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on Jan. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

