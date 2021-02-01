BDAACH Welcomes first baby born in 2021

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.02.2021

    Story by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea -- Hudson S. McMullan, the first baby born in Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) in 2021, received a welcome visit from the Hospital Command team on Jan. 2, 2020. BDAACH Commander Col. Huy Luu and Hospital Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Fowler stopped by for a visit on Jan.2 to present the family with a "first baby of the year" gift basket, filled with newborn necessities, donated by the BDAACH staff.

    The baby arrived at 7:48 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 8lbs 6 ounces and 21 inches tall. Hudson is the second boy to Capt. Victoria McMullan and Capt. Ryan McMullan. The dual military couple shared their excitement for the newest addition to their family and hope that this new born baby news brings joy to the community.
    “The year 2020 was a tough year for all, but we wish this New Year brings hope and joy just like Hudson did for us” said Capt. R. McMullan, the father of the baby, who is assigned to 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. Capt. Victoria McMullan is also a critical care nurse working at BDAACH’s intensive care unit and shared she is grateful for the labor and delivery staff for their wonderful care.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 09:26
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
