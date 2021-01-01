Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

Courtesy Photo | A team from Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley administers first aid and prepares an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A team from Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley administers first aid and prepares an injured fisherman to be medically evacuated from the fishing vessel Magnus Martens, Dec. 20, 2020, off the north coast of Unimak Island, Alaska, on Slime Bank. The team quickly assessed that the fisherman had suffered a severe injury of the lower leg and worked closely with the Coast Guard 17th District command center team in Juneau to determine that a helicopter hoist and transport would be the safest and quickest means for him to get the care he needed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Joshua Moan) see less | View Image Page

DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in the Bering Sea, about 80 miles northeast of Dutch Harbor.



An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew based out of Air Station Kodiak and deployed aboard Cutter Alex Haley, hoisted the man from the vessel Magnus Martens after he suffered a severe leg injury. He was flown to Cold Bay and placed in the care of awaiting Guardian Flight Alaska personnel for further transport to Anchorage.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley, based out of Kodiak, received notification via VHF marine radio at about 9 a.m. that a crew member from the fishing vessel Magnus Martens had suffered a severe leg injury, and was located off the north coast of Unimak Island on Slime Bank. Alex Haley was approximately 10 miles away at the time.



Alex Haley launched their small boat with a team to conduct an initial assessment of the situation. Upon arrival, the team realized that the injured fisherman was still on top of a stack of fishing pots. They quickly assessed that the fisherman had suffered a severe injury of the lower leg. Over the course of several hours, a Coast Guard health services technician from Alex Haley, along with other team members, administered first aid and transported the fisherman to a safer place on the boat. The Alex Haley crew, working closely with the Coast Guard 17th District command center team in Juneau, determined that a helicopter hoist and transport would be the safest and quickest means to get him to the care he needed.



The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the man from the vessel with the aid of the Alex Haley crew aboard the fishing vessel.



The injured man was initially taken to Dutch Harbor to receive care, but it was quickly determined that he would need to be taken to a higher level of care. The weather at the time did not allow a contracted provider to pick up the injured man in Dutch Harbor, so the Coast Guard helicopter crew flew him to Cold Bay for the transfer to Guardian Flight care for further transport to Anchorage.



"Due to the range from Dutch Harbor and because the fisherman’s severe injuries required additional time to place him in a rescue litter, the helicopter needed to refuel at sea," said Lt. Wes Jones, aircraft commander for the case. "Helicopter in-flight refueling is an incredibly demanding and complex maneuver for both the cutter and the aircraft to increase on scene endurance. The combined teamwork of the crew aboard Alex Haley, the Magnus Martens, and the 17th District command center enabled us to get this man on a Guardian Flight aircraft headed to Anchorage to receive the care he needs."



Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is a 282-foot Medium Endurance Cutter based out of Kodiak, Alaska. Typically underway several months at a time, the crew patrols the waters of the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska providing search and rescue response, and enforcing fisheries and environmental protection laws.