I am The 908th: Chaplain (Capt.) Tiesha Simmons

Chaplain (Capt.) Tiesha Simmons, 908th Airlift Wing chaplain, used to be Airman Simmons with the Aircrew Flight Equipment at 908 Operations Support Squadron.



“I love to serve and I love people,” she said.



These reasons are why the Virginia Beach native wanted to join the Air Force in 2004.



After being enlisted for about 11 years, she went on to commission as an officer.



Since commissioning in 2015, Simmons went on to become a chaplain after receiving her Masters of Divinity from Liberty University, in 2017.



In her civilian life, she is a real estate agent in Georgia.



Simmons’ heart for serving others is why she chooses jobs where she directly interacts with others for the purposes of improving their quality of life.

