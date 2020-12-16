I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. James Kuehne

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Technical Sgt. James Kuehne is a 908th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Technical Sgt. James Kuehne is a 908th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor. Kuehne has been in the Air Force Reserve since Dec. 30, 2011. Prior to joining the reserve, he was an active duty air traffic controller in the Army from 2003 to 2009. Kuehne said he chose to join the Air Force Reserve because he missed the structure and comradery of military life but also enjoyed his civilian job as an air traffic controller at Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman.) see less | View Image Page

Technical Sgt. James Kuehne is a 908th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor. Kuehne has been in the Air Force Reserve since Dec. 30, 2011. Prior to joining the reserve, he was an active duty air traffic controller in the Army from 2003 to 2009.



Kuehne said he chose to join the Air Force Reserve because he missed the structure and comradery of military life but also enjoyed his civilian job as an air traffic controller at Fort Benning, Georgia.



As a CATM instructor he teaches Airmen about weapons inside a classroom, at the range and out in the field. He said he understands that using firearms can be very intimidating to most people and so he hopes he can help them feel comfortable. His calm and kind tone has helped many service members feel at ease when on the range.



“The main thing I tell students every class is, ‘relax,’” said Kuehne. “I think them hearing that from me lets them know they don’t need to be in a hurry or feel pressure to shoot quickly or to be the best.”



This passion for teaching and serving others was made evident as he told his favorite memory of when he helped an officer get over her anxiety of handling an M-9 pistol.



“She was scared of the gun when we started,” said Kuehne. “She got over her fear because I took the time to show her how the weapon worked and how to utilize it. When we were done, she passed with no problems and she wrote a ‘thank you’ letter to me afterwards.”



Kuehne’s patience, care and professionalism that he extends towards his students and fellow Airmen are part of what makes it possible for the 908th Airlift Wing to continue to provide combat capability anytime and anywhere.