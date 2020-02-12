I am The 908th: Senior Airman Augusta Thomas

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Senior Airman Augusta Thomas is a traffic management operator with the 908th Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Senior Airman Augusta Thomas is a traffic management operator with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron. The Montgomery native has been a traditional reservist with the wing since he joined the Air Force in 2018. Thomas views service to his country as an important tradition and was inspired to join the military by his father who served as an aircraft maintainer. Thomas exemplifies the core value of service before self, stating he would have been happy to be a part of the Air Force in any capacity. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman.) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Augusta Thomas is a traffic management operator with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron. The Montgomery native has been a traditional reservist with the wing since he joined the Air Force in 2018.



Thomas views service to his country as an important tradition and was inspired to join the military by his father who served as an aircraft maintainer. Thomas exemplifies the core value of service before self, stating he would have been happy to be a part of the Air Force in any capacity.



“I like helping people, it doesn’t matter to me what job I’m in,” said Thomas. “As long as I get to help someone it’s all worth it.”



Taking advantage of the educational benefits that military service offers, Thomas is working towards a college degree in information technology and is planning to earn a degree from the Community College of The Air Force.



Thomas said he was quiet and reserved before joining the military but Basic Military Training helped him build his confidence.



“BMT allowed me to focus on my weaknesses and work on them,” he said. “My training instructors put me in situations that helped me overcome some of my personal challenges.”



Using his new found confidence, Thomas recently volunteered to be the narrator of his commander's promotion ceremony from Major to Lieutenant Colonel. Thomas said it was a blessing to have the opportunity to speak at the ceremony and expressed his pride in being able to speak in front of a crowd.



Outside of his service with the 908th, Thomas is the co-owner of a church furthering his dedication to his community. Thomas is a Reserve Citizen Airman who works towards incorporating the Air Force core values in every aspect of his life.