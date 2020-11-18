I am The 908th: Chief Master Sgt. Otis Luke

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Chief Master Sgt. Otis Luke, the superintendent for the 908th Aeromedical Staging...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Chief Master Sgt. Otis Luke, the superintendent for the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, has been with the 908th for the entirety of his 16 year career. Prior to becoming the 908th ASTS superintendent, he was the nursing superintendent. Luke, a Birmingham, Ala., native, grew up hearing the jets flying out of Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base and was inspired to join the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman.) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sgt. Otis Luke, the superintendent for the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, has been with the 908th for the entirety of his 16 year career. Prior to becoming the 908th ASTS superintendent, he was the nursing superintendent.



Luke, a Birmingham, Ala., native, grew up hearing the jets flying out of Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base and was inspired to join the Air Force.



Luke has deployed three times in 2008, 2010, and 2013. In 2008 he was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for preventing a detained terrorist from escaping a medical facility at Joint Base Balad, Iraq. Luke was congratulated and presented with a coin by Army Gen. David Petraeus, then-commander of the Multinational Force Iraq, for his achievement. Luke said this has been the proudest moment of his career.



In his civilian life, Luke is a police officer and has served with the Birmingham Police Department for 23 years.



Luke is dedicated to serving both his country and his community. He is one of the many reserve citizen airmen who make the 908th Airlift Wing the preeminent tactical airlift unit in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command.