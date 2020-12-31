A look at 2020 for the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade.

Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, stage their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, Gainesville, Georgia, Dec. 2. The Soldiers flew from Hunter Army Airfield to the mountains of Northern Georgia and conducted night training. This training allowed pilots and flight crews the ability to fly in a diverse terrain increasing the unit’s adaptability and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. –The Marne Air Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, operate in some of the most complex and dynamic environments in the world. The year 2020 brought with it many opportunities for the unit to sharpen its skills, work with allied nations and train in joint operational environments, but it also brought new challenges for Soldiers and leaders to navigate.



The brigade began the year in Europe as Marne Air Soldiers deployed to the continent in support of Atlantic Resolve. While there, they operated out of and trained in Poland, Germany, Hungry, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece. The brigade supported the maintenance of military relationships with NATO partners and allies and conducted training alongside that focused on interoperability.



As winter came to an end, a virus traveled around the world, bringing it to a halt. Many countries closed their borders and enforced quarantine measures to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus, but the Soldiers of the 3rd CAB continued their mission.



“We were able to do this in part because of our social distancing measures, but mostly because we almost completely isolated ourselves from civilian populations,” said Col. Michael McFadden, the brigade commander.



Marne Air Soldiers moved supplies all over the continent, playing a key role in getting medical equipment where needed. The Soldiers of C Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, delivered surgical masks, COVID-19 test kits and cleaning supplies to U.S. Forces in Europe to support the COVID-19 response.



The 3rd CAB organized ranges to maintain weapon proficiency and conducted gunnery to hone their skills on combat aviation mission essential tasks. At the company, platoon and squad levels, Soldiers conducted classes to improve job proficiency and general soldiering knowledge.



The unit continued tactical training with its NATO partners and allies by providing aerial support to air assault, sling load, and medical evacuation missions. As part of the final mission of Atlantic Resolve, Marne Air Soldiers participated in Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercise, at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland, June 15 through 19. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers took part in the exercise. The exercise tested a division’s ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing while integrating with allied military’s capabilities and establish a common operation standard for all.



The exercise had to be modified due to the pandemic, so all U.S. servicemembers and civilians involved completed a 14-day quarantine and tested for the virus upon arrival with additional health screenings where necessary.



“You have set a standard here in Europe that will not soon be met again,” McFadden said to his Soldiers. “As a team, we have accomplished so much, making 3rd CAB the most capable combat aviation formation in the entire Army.”



By summer, Soldiers consolidated their aircraft in the Netherlands, then loaded them onto ships. They also loaded their containers with equipment and wheeled vehicles and sent them to the Port of Charleston, South Carolina, and the Port of Savannah.



Back in the U.S., the Marne Air Soldiers worked quickly and efficiently alongside the Soldiers of the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, convoying, sorting, and distributing containers of equipment.



While that happened, the leadership of the unit changed. The brigade said goodbye to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brent Melland as he retired from 35 years of service. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tim Slifko became the new command chief warrant officer for the brigade on Sept. 1.



The brigade also said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Armstrong, and, on Nov. 13, they welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Huff as the new senior enlisted advisor.



“It is a great opportunity to serve in this historic division and the best combat aviation brigade in the Army,” said Huff, during his change of responsibility ceremony.



After the redeployment was complete, Marne Air Soldiers jumped back into the field. In August, the command team, brigade staff and select Soldiers participated in a command post exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, then again in November, at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Fall marked the start of gunnery season. Marne Air Soldiers went to the field, setting up forward arming and refueling points. Aviators flew from Hunter Army Airfield to Fort Stewart, refueled, received ammunition then qualified at the range. Gunnery is an extensive effort for the unit, and involves everyone, from fuelers, ammo handlers, pilots and maintenance Soldiers. The brigade maintains mission readiness and trains new Soldiers through the event.



Readiness and lethality are key priorities for 3rd CAB, and gunnery validates their ability to successfully complete mission essential tasks. The brigade also conducted training that would help it function optimally in an increasingly joint operational environment.



Marne Air Soldiers participated in joint air load training with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Oct. 5 through 9. Soldiers learned how to load and secure helicopters and wheeled vehicles inside of a C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III.



Marne Air Soldiers continued to work with the Air Force as they took part in Exercise Guardian Shield near Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 3 through 5. During the event, Marne Air Soldiers conducted sling load operations and established an airfield. Understanding other services’ equipment and standards increases efficiency for both the Soldiers and the Airmen, ensuring they are proficient before they are called upon to deploy in support of national interests.



The 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, also provided aviation support to the U.S. Marine Corps training during the Dogs of War exercise alongside the 2nd Marine Division, Nov. 3 through 15.



During the exercise, Marne Air Soldiers established an operating base and conducted air assault missions. The training gave aviators the ability to coordinate and plan with ground troops, key for developing leaders’ ability to understanding maneuver tactics through multiple dimensions.



Since September, the Soldiers of C Co., 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB, also supported the installation medical evacuation mission for Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart.



If there is a medical emergency in the field, these Soldiers jump into action. They provide medical attention to an individual, then transport them by helicopter to the hospital.



They will continue this mission into 2021. These medical Soldiers are constantly training on their equipment and running 24-hour operations. While Soldiers are training in the field, they stand ready to respond.



“Every day, the men and women of this formation continue to excel, ready to answer our Nation’s call,” McFadden said.



Current Marne Air Soldiers embody the rich history of the hard-working 3rd ID Soldiers who served before them by carrying on with the same dedication to mission and success in spite of the complications presented by the global pandemic. Though 2020 brought with it many challenges, the Soldiers of 3rd CAB were able to adapt and overcome. It is this spirit and vigor they carry into 2021.