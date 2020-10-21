I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Tristan Hordge

Staff Sgt. Tristan Hordge is a financial management specialist with the 908th Airlift Wing. The 32-year-old came to the wing in 2019 after leaving active duty.



Before coming to the 908th, he served as a fuel technician at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Hordge Joined the Air Force in 2006 as soon as he was able. Born on Nellis AFB, where his father was serving, the USAF is in his blood and he always knew he wanted to be an Airman.



Currently, Hordge is working towards earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and plans to use his degree to commission. Hordge said he has no plans of leaving the air force any time soon.



On the civilian side Hordge works as a civilian pay tech for the wing. In his free time, Hordge enjoys riding his bike and being outdoors with his wife and two children.



Staff Sgt. Hordge is an exemplary Airman who embodies the core values by working to better himself so that he may better serve his country.

