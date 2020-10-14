Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Louis Fields

    Staff Sgt. Louis Fields is an administrative support lead for the 908th Force Support

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Louis Fields is an administrative support lead for the 908th Force Support Squadron, and has been a member of the 908th for six years. Fields started his Air Force career with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron and moved to the FSS in 2018.

    Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Fields moved to Montgomery to be closer to his family. Fields was originally inspired to join the military by his father who served in the Marine Corps.

    Outside of his service as a reservist, Fields serves his community as a firefighter with the Montgomery Fire Department.

    Fields feels called to serve and views both his military and civilian service as greatly rewarding experiences.

    “I realized there was a bigger picture,” said Fields. “There’s more to life than just taking care of yourself and I wanted to do something for my country and my community.”

    Fields has aspirations of becoming a chief and wants to use his Air Force career to experience as much as he can and continue to learn new things.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020
    Story ID: 386314
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

