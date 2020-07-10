I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Joe Abernathy

Recently promoted from Senior Airman to Staff Sgt. Joe Abernathy, an aerospace propulsion technician with the 908th Maintenance Squadron, has been with the wing for seven years.



Abernathy, a Rainbow City, Ala. native came to the 908th from the Alabama Air National Guard.



Abernathy originally joined the Air Force for the opportunities to travel and learn new and valuable life skills. Abernathy loves to travel and gets many chances to do so in his civilian job in the trucking industry.



With a passion for technology, Abernathy is fascinated by how it can change and evolve over time.



“I love to see our capabilities advance,” he said. “A lot of our technology is transitioning from mechanics to electronics. It’s great to see how 50 year old systems can still be updated and used today.”



Abernathy is a reservist with a mission vital role who applies the values of being a Reserve Citizen Airman to his military service as well as his life beyond the Air Force.

