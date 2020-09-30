I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Jennifer Freeman

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Master Sgt. Jennifer Freeman is currently the unit training manger and acting 1st...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Master Sgt. Jennifer Freeman is currently the unit training manger and acting 1st Sergeant for the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Freeman came to the 908th as the Force Support Squadron’s unit training monitor in 2014 and went to ASTS in 2017. Effective October UTA, Freeman will be the new First Sergeant for the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman.) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Jennifer Freeman is currently the unit training manger and acting 1st Sergeant for the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Freeman came to the 908th as the Force Support Squadron’s unit training monitor in 2014 and went to ASTS in 2017.



Freeman comes from a large military family. With her father serving in the Navy, an uncle in the Air Force and a grandfather who served in the Army, Freeman said she knew early in life that she would serve as well. Freeman’s husband retired from the Army and her step-son is in the Air Force as well.



In her civilian life, Freeman is a medical clerk at Fort Benning, Ga. where she is able to continue helping the people she serves alongside.



“I love working here,” said Freeman. “We get to actually do the things we’ve trained to do and put things into practice. We show up every day and we’re excited to get to work.”



Freeman is a 908th reservist who also dedicates her civilian life to helping other service members maintain mission readiness and effectiveness.



Effective October UTA, Freeman will be the new First Sergeant for the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron.