I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Chance Webster

Tech. Sgt. Chance Webster, a squad leader and career advisor with the 908th Security Forces Squadron, joined the Air Force Reserve eight years ago and has been with the 908th Airlift Wing since.



Webster is following the path of his father and grandfather who are both retired from the Air Force.



Outside of the Air Force, Webster continues to help those who served before him by working for the Department of Veteran’s Affairs as a police officer. In addition, Webster is a full time student at Troy University where he studies funeral service as a way to carry on his family’s business.



Webster has a passion for learning that is made clear when he speaks about building up his airman and passing along knowledge.



“I pride myself in developing Airmen, it helps them navigate through important life choices, especially in the pursuit of higher education” said Webster.



“These decisions have a huge impact on the air force as a whole and who they interact with in their civilian life.”



Tech. Sgt. Webster’s care for his Airmen and dedication to their development are part of the bond that strengthens the 908th AW family.

