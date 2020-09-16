I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Airielle Edwards

Photo By Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg | Staff Sgt. Airielle Edwards is an avionics technician with the 908th Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg | Staff Sgt. Airielle Edwards is an avionics technician with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The 22 year-old Staff Sgt. has been with the wing for her entire career. Edwards joined the Air Force in 2017 after graduating high school and has used her service to further her education. Edwards, an Alabama native, is a student at Alabama State University where she is studying computer science. Coming from a long line of service members, Edwards said she was particularly inspired to join the military by her sister who is active-duty Army and her aunt who is now retired from the Army. Edwards knew the Air Force was the branch for her after attending an air show at Maxwell. see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Airielle Edwards is an avionics technician with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The 22 year-old Staff Sgt. has been with the wing for her entire career. Edwards joined the Air Force in 2017 after graduating high school and has used her service to further her education. Edwards, an Alabama native, is a student at Alabama State University where she is studying computer science.



Coming from a long line of service members, Edwards said she was particularly inspired to join the military by her sister who is active-duty Army and her aunt who is now retired from the Army. Edwards knew the Air Force was the branch for her after attending an air show at Maxwell.



In addition to her military service, Edwards has given back to her community by volunteering at local hospitals. She spoke passionately about the satisfaction gained by helping those in need, in and out of uniform.



“If it’s just blessing one family of someone in the unit, that makes this worthwhile to me,” said Edwards.



Staff Sgt. Edwards is a Reserve Citizen Airman who embodies the wingman concept and exemplifies the values that drive the 908th mission into the future.