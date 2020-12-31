KYANG Public Affairs sweeps Media Contest

Public Affairs Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard swept the 2019 National Guard Bureau Media Contest, taking home nine top awards before moving on to earn a first-place trophy in the U.S. Air Force Media Contest.



Staff Sgt. Joshua took top honors at the NGB and Air Force levels in the photojournalism category for his coverage of Callie, the first certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense. At the NGB contest, he also earned first place for information story, second place for feature photo, second place for Military Photographer of the Year, and third place for photo essay.



Airman 1st Class Chloe Ochs earned first place for video story, second place for video documentation and second place for Military Videographer of the Year, all at the NGB level, for her coverage of Callie and aircrew survival training.



The final NGB award went to Lt. Col. Dale Greer, competing as an Air Reserve Technician. He was named Air National Guard Civilian Photographer of the Year for his coverage of a broad range of subjects, from military exercises and deployments to a visit by the president of the United States.



“I’m very pleased that our Public Affairs team is being given the recognition they truly deserve,” said Brig. Gen. Jeff Wilkinson, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air. “These awards are absolutely well-earned, based on the continuing excellence and engagement of every member of the team, and because of what they do for the betterment of our members, our citizens and our nation.”



The annual Media Contest recognizes the very best work of military journalists, photographers and broadcasters from across the Department of Defense. Thousands of entries are evaluated by civilian and military experts at the NGB and Air Force levels every year.



The latest honors add to an already extensive record for the Kentucky Air National Guard Public Affairs team, which has now earned 99 awards of excellence from the NGB, Air Force and DOD since 1995.

