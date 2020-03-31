Politics and the workspace

With the restrictions placed on personal travel because of COVID-19, it is a good time to review the restrictions placed on government employees during the primary season.



When it comes to political campaigns, government employees have different requirements and limitations. The Hatch Act provides specific instructions for government employees concerning political activities however; the intent of the instruction is to help keep workspaces clear of political influence.



Employees fall into two categories regarding Hatch Act restrictions with the majority of employees falling into the "Less restricted" category (DoD Civilian employees). SES level and above fall into the "More restricted" category.



"Less restricted" employees may volunteer with a political campaign or organization. Examples of permitted volunteer activities include:



-Organizing political rallies and meetings

-Making phone calls on behalf of a candidate

-Serving as a delegate to a party convention

-Working for a political party to get out the vote





These employees are prohibited from soliciting, accepting, or receiving political contributions.



Regardless of whether a civilian employee is further restricted or less restricted, they may never engage in political activity while on-duty or in a federal building.



Recently, two Defense Logistics Agency employees found out the hard way about the consequences of ignoring Hatch Act provisions. Both employees received suspensions without pay because of their actions.



HATCH ACT VIOLATION #1:

One employee sent partisan emails and made political posts on Facebook while at work. Additionally, he used Facebook to solicit political contributions about two dozen times. The employee confessed during OSC's investigation that he was aware of the Hatch Act and his supervisor spoke to him about the Hatch Act before he engaged in the prohibited activity.



The employee agreed to a 90-day suspension without pay.



HATCH ACT VIOLATION #2:

The other employee displayed "Vote Republican" in a PowerPoint presentation he gave while at work.



"The employee had received extensive Hatch Act training," said the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, "and was explicitly told prior to giving the presentation that certain images he planned to use, including the 'Vote Republican' image, would be problematic."



The employee agreed to a 30-day suspension without pay.

