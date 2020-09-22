Defense Military Pay Offices - Transfer to Army

The Defense Military Pay Offices (DMPO), Lead Defense Travel Administrators (LDTA) and some supporting staff currently assigned to Defense Finance and Accounting Service will transition to the United States Army Financial Management Command (USAFMCOM) in October.



This change enables the Army to fully support field-level Military Pay and the Defense Travel System (DTS) in a way that is consistent with how the other military services perform these missions on bases in the United States and overseas.



Employees currently working for DFAS will transfer at their current series, grade, and geographic location and become Army employees, working for USAFMCOM, once the transition is complete.



The groups transferring to the Army are:



-All DMPO personnel as well as the Field Services Division (FSD) headquarters staff in Indianapolis, which provides direct oversight and control of the DMPOs

-The Network Audit and Field Compliance Division (NAFCD) staff in Indianapolis, which provides internal control inspections of the DMPOs

-The LDTA staff at various Army installations

-The LDTA headquarters staff in Indianapolis



Overall, the change will affect DMPO and LDTA employees and other staff members at 49 locations, including DFAS Indianapolis.



In his email to the DMPOs notifying them of the change, Greg Schmalfeldt, DFAS Indianapolis director, thanked the team for all they've done as DFAS employees, supporting this mission.



"I have always admired the dedicated service attitude of our DFAS workforce, supporting soldiers every day," said Schmalfeldt. "In my visits to our DMPOs, it is clear you care deeply about soldiers and their families.



"This transfer of function from DFAS to the Army allows you to continue that critical mission."



DMPOs have been part of DFAS since soon after the formation of the Agency. DMPO personnel provide support to the field in the following areas:



-Military Pay Support

-In and Out Processing

-Retirement or Separation From Service

-In-Service and Out-of-Service Debt Management

-Mobilization/Demobilization

-Customer Service

-Disbursing

-Travel

-Wounded Warrior

-Process soldier pay transactions received from Personnel Administration Centers



In FY19, DMPOs provided support to over 413,000 active duty and over 43,000 reserve soldiers. They also reviewed and submitted over 105,000 travel vouchers for their Army customer.



In total, they completed 3.6 million transactions for active duty and 1.3 million for reserve soldiers.



DMPO History



When the Army installation accounting functions were absorbed by DFAS, around 1993, it created two separate finance offices on each installation, Defense Accounting Offices and military pay offices. The agency began closing DAOs and transitioned them to Field Sites. During this transition, DFAS and Army leadership decided to combine the field sites and military pay offices to create one entity, DMPOs. The creation of the DMPOs provided the face-to-face customer service necessary for Soldiers, families and Army commands.



While the needs of the Army have changed over the years, and the strength of the service has varied, DMPOs have remained strong support offices for the Army bases.

