Cleaning equipment during telework

Three weeks into the maximized telework period and a layer of dust could be forming on your laptop.



Dipping your laptop into water is not a recommended cleaning solution for removing the dust but here are some recommended cleaning suggestions from Defense Finance and Accounting Service IT.



Most important, before conducting any type of cleaning, turn your laptop off and disconnect any wires you have running to power, keyboard, mouse or monitor. If possible, remove the battery from the laptop.



Next, a few general rules for cleaning your laptop.

Never spray any cleaning solutions directly onto your laptop. Always spray first onto a microfiber cloth or cloth to avoid any liquids seeping into the internal hardware and causing damage.

NOTE: if a cloth is not available, a paper towel can be used but be careful not to tear small pieces that may get lodged in computer crevices

Make sure that the wipes aren't overly damp by squeezing out any excess liquid

Do not use excessive force when cleaning the keyboard, mouse or monitor.

Never use bleach or abrasive cleaning products to disinfect computers and phones. Bleach can cause damage, including discoloration and fading.

The items needed to clean your laptop include:

Microfiber soft cloths, wash cloths or paper towel

Isopropyl alcohol or bleach-free disinfectant wipes (if available)

A simple solution of distilled or plain tap water and plain white vinegar (50/50 mix)

A small brush (something like a clean/new toothbrush)

Small spray bottle

Follow these steps to clean your laptop:

Turn your unplugged keyboard or laptop over a trashcan and tap it to dislodge particles. If compressed air is not available for the hard-to-reach areas below the keys, use a small brush if possible. Be careful not to drop your laptop!

Sanitize the keyboard(s) by using a disinfectant wipe or a soft, linen-free cloth dipped in isopropyl alcohol or the 50/50 vinegar mix.

Rub the cloth or wipe on the top and sides of each key and then clean the surface and bottom of the keyboard thoroughly. Use a new disinfectant wipe or cloth to clean the mouse.

While it would be optimal to have wipes specifically made for wiping LCD screens, you can spray a microfiber cloth or wash cloth or paper towel with distilled/plain tap water to clean the screen. Gently wipe the computer monitor to remove dirt and fingerprints. Avoid placing pressure on the screen. Pushing on the screen can damage the pixels of a flat-screen monitor. Sanitization of the screen can only be done properly by using a disinfectant wipe specifically designed for LCD and laptop screens.





If you have any reservations about cleaning your laptop or don't trust you can accomplish this without damaging it; just wipe your keyboard down. It's far better for you to have your machine available than to possibly damage it.



Reach out to DMI if you have any concerns about cleaning your equipment.



For assistance or questions from the DMI Service Desk:



DFAS DMI Service Desk Phone: 888-615-7451 or 612-334-7003

DFAS Germany: 0800 0006647

DFAS Japan: Dial 0, "Ask the operator to make an official toll-free call to the U.S"; Dial 1-888-615-7451 at the tone.

TTY / ASCII: 800-877-8339 or for other TTY Options contact TTY Customer Service at 800-877-0996

Email: dfas.dscc.zta.mbx.dmi-service-desk@mail.mil

Internet: Click on the 'DMI Self-Help' link on TeamDFAS at https://teamdfas.dfas.mil, or click the 'DMI Self-Help' icon on the desktop of any DMI computer.

