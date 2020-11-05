DFAS, DoD Data Analytics

Data Analytics is the science of analyzing raw data with more sophisticated mathematical analyses and models to provide business insights and drive operational efficiencies. Such insights answer key questions to drive fact-based decisions into our business model. Data are abundant and readily available at Defense Finance and Accounting Service.



Introduction to the Data Analytics Initiative: What we are doing.

It is with this realization that DFAS started the Data Analytics Strategic Initiative. Guided by the DoD (https://strategy.data.gov/) Federal Data Strategy, DFAS leadership organized a plan to not only introduce more advanced data analytics to DFAS but to leverage the strategy process to maturity to drive value, and maximize outcomes and results.



Initiative Objective: How we are doing it.

The intent of the initiative is to mature from being historical data gatherers who can tell decision-makers what happened, to predictive data analysts who can guide future decisions and actions. This is the challenge put forward by the Federal Government Maturity Model. DFAS was able to identify agency current maturity level, and set initiative goals to move to a more mature level…predictive and prescriptive data analysis



The objectives of the initiative are to:



Establish effective organizational structure and framework for addressing agencywide tactical data analytics

Implement real results and impacts driven from projects selected

Provide an assessment of the agency's universe of data

Implement standard processes for data analytics and self-service data platforms to support continuous ongoing efficiencies and results



The initiative set out to accomplish eight data-centered projects to gather inputs, activities and outputs using tools and analysis to drive results and impact.



"To date, two projects have reached maturity, the MOCAS Predictive Dashboard and the Automated Analytics Project as well," said Keith Strom, IT project manager, DFAS Columbus. "Because of the key results these accomplished, not only is our goal to implement the eight projects this FY, we've ramped it up to 12 projects we believe can be completed within this fiscal year."



Future questions: What if we used data to…?

Predict the highest risk areas in a process ahead of an audit?

Define employee interest areas and target web portal content accordingly?

Determine when and where to focus human capital or financial resources to create maximized value to the customer?



"Not only do we want to do all these things, we want to do them with confidence and accuracy. This is the ultimate goal of the DFAS Data Analytics Strategic Initiative," said Shanee Stacy, Data Analytics Governance Lead Project Contributor, DFAS Indianapolis.



So what does this mean for YOU?

DFAS is creating more opportunities for employees to get involved with data analytics.



"Currently, there are 'Data Cells' at most of our sites. We are also establishing a centralized Data Analytics Center of Excellence to support those cells and others to come," said Stacy. "If you are not currently as engaged with Data Analytics but realize the benefits and impact that can be achieved through data analytics, this support will be there for you too!"



"We see training as a three-phased approach," said Strom. "We're looking at training people, figuring out who has data analytics education and data platform experience like ACL and COGNOS, then pairing them with people who have specific systems experience to put the right talent together to maximize results. In a nutshell, this involves getting the right people, the right tools and training in the right place to make the most effective impact."



Strom describes training investments the agency has made and continues to make in human capital for this initiative. "Currently, we have four courses for training: a data analytics boot camp, data collection techniques, data analysis and modeling techniques and evaluating and present analysis."



Next article we bring exciting news about the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Calendar Year 2019 Financial Management award the Data Analytics Team has received for its accomplishments and contributions to the DFAS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:42 Story ID: 386226