Edwards named Hale Award Recipient

Defense Finance and Accounting Service Cleveland Site Director Robert (Bob) Edwards has been named the 2020 recipient of the Robert F. Hale Award for Excellence in Leadership.



He is the seventh winner of the award and was presented the award virtually last week during the Annual Business Refresh by DFAS Director Audrey Davis.



The Hale award is the top DFAS leadership award, named after the former Department of Defense chief financial officer who served as the Undersecretary for Defense (Comptroller) from 2009 to 2014.



Using a remote camera, ABR participants were able to view Edwards as he received the award and gave a few remarks.



"I'm honored to receive this leadership award," Edwards said. "I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Hale not long after I arrived in Denver and joined DFAS. I was immediately struck by his professionalism and the leadership qualities he displayed.



"To receive an award – a leadership award – with his name on it is very humbling."



Edwards has over 40 years of service to the DoD. His career began as a member of the US Army Finance Corps, enlisting in August 1977 and retiring as Command Sergeant Major after 28 years of active duty service. He joined DFAS as a supervisor for Air Force Military Pay Operations in Denver in October 2005. He moved to Indianapolis as part of the BRAC realignments in October 2009, where he supported Army and Air Force Military Pay.



In April 2010, he became DFAS Japan Director and in July 2012, joined the Senior Executive Service as the Deputy Director, Cleveland Operations. He became director in June 2014.



Edwards recognized the support of his colleagues during his journey, "From Denver, to Indianapolis, to Japan, to Cleveland, I'm thankful to have served with so many wonderfully talented professionals."



"To my DFAS Cleveland teammates – you are the reason I received this award. Every single day I feel privileged to serve with you and all the praise belongs to each of you. You are ROCK STARS!!"



The recipient of the award exemplifies leadership in three areas:



-Resourcing the Department of Defense's mission

-Exercising Financial accountability and stewardship

-Developing the workforce



Of significant impact is a passion for providing support to all customers but especially active duty, reserve and retired service members and their families. Innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to continuous improvement ensure that the focus on the customer, the continued development and growth of employees and the efficient use of resources enables the mission of DFAS and the Department to be met now and in the future.



The DFAS Executive Council considers candidates and selects a winner. Members of the council are DFAS Director Audrey Davis, Deputy Director for Operations Jonathan Witter, and Deputy Director for Strategy and Support Aaron Gillison.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2020 Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:42 Story ID: 386224 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Edwards named Hale Award Recipient, by Steven Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.