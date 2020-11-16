Miles honored as CSR of the Quarter

Defense Finance and Accounting Service Customer Service Representative of the Quarter Robin Miles has established a solid reputation for helping Military Pay Center customers and fellow CSRs.



Miles began working in the Customer Care Center in February 2018 after nine years with the Department of Treasury customer call center and ten years of bank experience prior to joining the federal government.



She approaches every call by first saying a quick prayer and then placing herself in the caller's position.



"I think about what type of service that I would like to receive," said Miles. "I want my callers to feel better at the end of the call than when they called.



"Don't take the caller's negative attitude personally. Try to over-power the negative with a positive kind gentle tone and willingness to assist. Try smiling while speaking during the call; it makes a difference. Try to be patient and make the caller feel that you are going through the process with them and working through it together."



Miles excelled at her position in the Military Pay Customer Care Center during the quarter, scoring perfect in all metrics for a CSR. She achieved an average Quality Assurance score of 100% for her calls and emails during the quarter, easily exceeded the performance standard goal of 85%. In addition, she accurately recorded 100% of call inquiries in the Case Management System exceeding the 95% standard metric.



Miles took 1,826 Air Force, Army and Space Command Military Pay calls during the quarter. More importantly, she received 53 positive customer survey responses reflecting her dedication to not only answering the call but also resolving the customer's issue.



Miles experience prior to joining DFAS also includes time as a trainer, which helps her provide support to fellow CSRs and guides her in her conversations with customers.



"Because I was a trainer in the banking industry as well as with the federal government," stated Miles, "so I understand and know that people process information differently so I believe in meeting them at their level."



Some of the customer feedback that Miles has received includes:



"I retired from the US Army Reserves and just spend four days of my life trying to navigate the telephone system to get some old pages going back to 1985. I knew upfront that it was going to be a tremendous challenge and true to form I talked to at least 11 or 12 people whose interests were to pass me along to somebody else that had no idea how to help. Finally, today I talked to Robin. I don't know Robin's supervisor's name, but Robin was absolutely fantastic. She listened to my concerns for the first time and she was able to understand exactly what I was asking for. She directed me to DFAS.mil website and walked me through that website. It was exactly what I needed and I am tremendously grateful to her and she is by far one of the top people with DFAS that I ever encountered in my twenty something year history in the military services."



* * * * *



"Customer care agent's name was Robin. She was very professional, very clear with all my questions. She helped promptly about being able to understand what my questions were and actually provided customer service."







Miles is a resource for her fellow CSRs and lends her time to assist them with questions or issues.



"My fellow CSRs trust me and I am consistent," said Miles. "Trust and consistency is a huge factor. If I don't know the answer then I will always research or guide them in the right direction. I try to have patience and my fellow CSRs feel comfortable with me."



In her nomination package, her support to the team was recognized as well stating, "She will often times research additional information and present it at our bi-weekly team meetings to assist in keeping the CSR's well informed with any changes that may benefit the service members. She can be seen checking in on CSR's from time to time just to see how they are doing or if they have questions she can research for them for clarification."



One of her CSR peers stated, "Robin is very helpful when it comes to asking her any questions about assisting the military service members. She will explain the answer quick and briefly on how to handle any situation with the service members. She is very precise, very patient and thoughtful regarding military service members."



Miles has won the coveted Military Pay Customer Care Center's Employee of the Month award five times, with her latest wins occurring in May, July and September 2020. She has also received the RCCSP Professional Education Alliance- Certified Contact Center Professional Award after joining DFAS.



She is a college graduate, very active in her church community and is most proud of her oldest son Darnell who is an alumnus of Georgetown University and was the first African American male valedictorian of Providence Cristo Rey High School in 2011.



DFAS selects a CSR each quarter for recognition. At the end of the calendar year, the four selected CSRs compete for the DFAS CRS of the Year

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2020 Date Posted: 12.31.2020 10:42 Story ID: 386223 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miles honored as CSR of the Quarter, by Steven Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.