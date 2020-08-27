DFAS reduces transportation contract by millions

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Defense Finance and Accounting Service senior leadership celebrated the success in bringing the outstanding debt from a large 10-year-old US Bank contract toward closure thanks to the collaboration of several individuals. The US Bank contract supports military service transportations costs, and acts as a third party payment account that works like a credit card where the bank pays the vendor and DFAS pays the bank.



Through a DCS video recognition event, Accounting Standards and Reporting Director Rebecca Beck, Enterprise Solutions and Standards Director Tony Hullinger and DFAS Deputy Director of Operations Jonathan Witter expressed appreciation for the efforts of 43 employees across the DFAS sites, Enterprise Standards and Solutions (ESS) and the Office of General Counsel (OGC), who worked to reduce the large outstanding balance of the contract. These individuals worked together from across a number of different teams who all had separate responsibilities.



The accounts payable team helped to process payments and work with their customers on resolution. The ESS Transportation team performed outreach and worked with the bank to ensure balances were posted to the right accounts. Additionally, there were a couple people from OGC that worked on policies and/or issues with balances from canceled year appropriations. This cross functional team had to work with the military services to resolve challenges like insufficient funding, and missing or invalid lines of accounting. The team also collaborated across sites to get payments into the entitlement systems for processing.



It was a remarkable feat that they worked together to reduce the large balance on this contract by 96 percent from $335.6 million down to $10 million. The task is not yet complete, but DFAS, the military services and USTRANSCOM are working together to wrap up and close out the contract with a continuing track record of success.

