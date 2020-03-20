Keeping Calm During a Crisis

It's normal to feel a little uneasy right now with schools shutdown, bars and restaurants closed, and grocery store shelves cleared in many places across the nation. Many of us at DFAS are turning to telework to do our part in stopping the spread of coronavirus, but, trying to stay focused while dealing with stress and anxiety is no easy task.



When I'm feeling anxious, I've found that mindfulness and meditation go a long way to help me achieve calm. The best part is that it usually only takes five to 10 minutes.



Listed below you can find some great resources if you're interested in learning how to meditate, but you're not sure how to get started.





Skillport Resources

Search for the following titles in Skillport, or search for the term "meditation" to find additional resources.



Still the Mind: An Introduction to Meditation



In this short audiobook the author, Alan Watts, explains the basics of meditation and how to start your practice.



Mindfulness at Work: How to Avoid Stress, Achieve More and Enjoy Life!



Available in print and as an audiobook, this guide reveals how mindfulness, the practice of focusing on the present and clearing the mind of distracting thoughts, can help de-stress your life.



Real Happiness: The Power of Meditation: A 28-day Program



This audiobook features a 28-day program that will teach you how to reduce stress and experience greater calm through meditation.



Inhale, Exhale, Repeat: A Mindfulness Handbook for Every Part of Your Day



Inspired by Eastern lessons of meditation and mindfulness, this short book by Emma Mills offers fresh and simple tools to keep your mind healthy.





DFAS Wellness Program

Meditation Series



The DFAS wellness program offers mediations two to three times per month on Monday's and Friday's. You can learn more about this program by visiting the wellness portal page here.



The next meditation is scheduled for Monday, March 23. You can register here or call (562) 247-8422, Access Code: 655-535-841.





Digital Apps

Calm



The Calm app features many different meditations for sleep, anxiety, stress, focus, inner peace and more. The app also features sleep stories, and meditation masterclasses from famous athletes like LeBron James and Jason Kidd. Calm is a subscription based service that offers a free trial. Find it on the App Store or Google Play.



Headspace



Headspace is another popular app that includes hundreds of guided meditations on everything from managing stress and anxiety to sleep, productivity and physical health. The app offers some meditations for free but requires a subscription for full access. Find it on the App Store or Google Play.



Breathe, Meditation & Sleep



This app will help you de-stress, sleep better and increase happiness with guided meditations, nature sounds, masterclasses and more. Check it out for free or subscribe for full access. Find it on the App Store or Google Play.

