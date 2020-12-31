The Family You Find

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England - The COVID-19 Pandemic has wreaked havoc throughout the world, and the effect it has had on Airmen separated from those they love has been particularly rough.



Airman 1st Class Camden Mello, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief, left for Basic Military Training during the first few months of 2020, inspired by his family’s military lineage.



“I’ve wanted to join the military since I was ten years old,” said Mello. “Both of my parents are Navy veterans, and each of my grandfathers served in the Army National Guard and Air Force respectively.”



Following his graduation, Airman Mello’s life seemed to be on track - but his dream reality devolved into a nightmare following an unforeseen tragedy.



“I lost my mother a week after my arrival,” said Mello. “It was also the first time I had been separated from my wife since college.”



Faced with a torrent of obstacles - his first time overseas, COVID restrictions, and the loss of his immediate family, Airman Mello knew he had to turn to a different kind of family in order to stay the course.



“I never would have foreseen what had happened to me,” said Mello. “I’ve had to rely on my core group of friends, and they’ve gone through hell and back with me.”



Mello’s road to recovery began with the people around him, and understanding the importance of relying on others throughout the healing process.



“Finding a group of friends will help you deal with being distant from your family,” said Mello. “You can find people you have common interests with throughout the base - just don’t sit in your room and expect people to come to you.”



Mello’s extended military family also supported him in his struggles.



“The Air Force is a family, and there are people here who care,” said Mello. “I utilized the Mental Health facility on base, and they helped me constructively find peace and accept my situation.”



Mello found strength in the support he received visiting Mental Health.



“Mental Health can be stigmatized in the military, and people are afraid that their career may end,” said Mello. “That is far from the truth, and taking care of your mental health makes you a stronger individual in an even stronger team.”



The loss of a loved one isn’t something that can heal overnight, but Mello found that there was light at the end of his 2020 tunnel.



“I’ve been away from my wife for the past eight months, but she’s finally joined me here at RAF Lakenheath.”, said Mello. “Having her here with me again is the best Christmas present of all.”



Mello’s year has been incredibly tumultuous, but he has one message for those like him, currently suffering from loss.



“It’ll get easier, but you’ll never forget what happened.” said Mello. “What’s more important is that you’ll also never forget the memories and good times you’ve had with that person.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2020 Date Posted: 12.31.2020 09:04 Story ID: 386207 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB