JTF-Quartz Weapon System – MV-22B Osprey

Description

The V-22 is a joint service, multi-mission aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability. It performs VTOL missions as effectively as a conventional helicopter while also having the long-range cruise abilities of a twin turboprop aircraft. The Osprey is a tilt-rotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (VSTOL), multi-mission aircraft developed to fill multi-Service combat operational requirements worldwide.

Features

The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft with a 38-foot rotor system and engine/transmission nacelle mounted on each wing tip. It can operate as a helicopter when taking off and landing vertically. Once airborne, the nacelles rotate forward 90 degrees for horizontal flight, converting the V-22 to a high-speed, fuel-efficient turboprop airplane. The wing rotates for compact storage aboard ship.

Background

The V-22 is the world's first production tilt rotor aircraft. The first flight having occurred in March 1989.

The Marine Corps’ MV-22B is an assault transport for troops, equipment and supplies, capable of operating from ships or from expeditionary airfields ashore.

The Navy’s CMV-22B replaces the C-2A Greyhound for the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission. Its mission is to transport personnel, mail, supplies and high-priority cargo from shore bases to aircraft carriers at sea.

The program of record for each variant is 360 for the Marine Corps, 48 for the Navy and 56 for the Air Force.

Services

Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (FMS customer)

General Characteristics, MV-22B Osprey (MARINE CORPS)

Primary Function: Medium-lift assault support

Contractor: Bell-Boeing

Date Deployed: 2007

Propulsion: two Rolls-Royce Liberty AE1107C engines, each deliver 6,200 shaft horsepower

Length: 57 feet 4 inches

Height: 22 feet 1 inches

Wingspan: 83 feet 10 inches

Weight: maximum gross 60,500 pounds (self-deployment); 57,000 pounds (STOL); 52,600 (VTOL)

Speed: maximum 280 knots

Ceiling: 25,000 feet (7,620 meters)

Range: with 24 troops, 430+ nautical miles; 2,230nm for self-deploy with 3 MATs and single aerial refuel

Crew: two pilots, one crew chief

CMV-22B Osprey (NAVY)

Primary Function: Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD), transporting personnel, mail, supplies and high-priority cargo from shore bases to aircraft carriers at sea.

Contractor: Bell-Boeing

Initial Operational Capability (expected): 2021

Propulsion: two Rolls-Royce Liberty AE1107C engines, each deliver 6,200 shaft horsepower

Length: 57 feet 4 inches

Height: 22 feet 1 inches

Wingspan: 83 feet 10 inches

Maximum vertical takeoff weight: 52,600 pounds

Maximum rolling takeoff weight: 60,500 pounds

Speed: maximum 280 knots

Ceiling: 25,000 feet (7,620 meters)

Range with 6,000 pounds internal payload: 1,150 nautical miles

Crew: four (pilot, copilot, two crew chiefs) and 24 troops

