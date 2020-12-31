Guam Guard Band Performs for Quarantine Guests

Photo By Mark Scott | From left, Col. Mike Cruz, assitant adjutant general, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero,...... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | From left, Col. Mike Cruz, assitant adjutant general, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, governor of Guam, and Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general, observe guests in the COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Dusit Beach Resort as they enjoy a live concert by the Guam National Guard's 721st Army Band on Dec. 30. see less | View Image Page

The Guam National Guard 721st Army Band’s rock ensemble brought holiday cheer to guests at the Dusit Beach Resort COVID-19 quarantine facility in Tumon on Dec. 30. Guests danced and applauded from balconies of the hotel, as the band rocked Christmas songs and pop hits from the courtyard.



Since the Guam Guard began assisting the Government of Guam with COVID-19 quarantine facilities in May 2020, they have helped accommodate over 60,000 guests. Approximately 400 of those guests were present for the concert yesterday, which was also available via live stream.



Also in attendance was Guam’s governor, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.



“Thank you, Army Band, for bringing some much-needed holiday cheer to our family and friends here in quarantine. You and your counterparts inside the hotel go over and above our expectations, in your professionalism and service to our people,” said Leon Guerrero. “Not only are you helping to keep our island safer from COVID-19, you’re able to do it with such thoughtfulness and hospitality. You truly represent the inafa’maolek spirit of our island and culture.”



To watch the performance, or to learn about upcoming concerts from the 721st Army Band, please contact the Guam National Guard’s Public Affairs office on social media or guamguardpao@gmail.com.