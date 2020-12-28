IWTC Virginia Beach Instructor Reinforces Navy Readiness, Trains Sailors in Information Systems Maintenance

Courtesy Photo | 201228-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (December 28, 2020) – Electronic Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201228-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (December 28, 2020) – Electronic Technician 1st Class Vicky Li currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, where she is responsible for teaching maintenance vital to the Navy’s information systems. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Electronic Technician 1st Class Vicky Li currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, where she is responsible for teaching maintenance vital to the Navy’s information systems.



A native of San Francisco, California, Li attended boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in June 2010. Shortly after graduation, Li attended the Basic Electronic Technical Core and Electronic Technician “A” School, laying the foundational knowledge required of all electronic technicians in the fleet.



During her first operational tour, Li served aboard USS Benfold (DDG 65) as both a technician and radar work center supervisor responsible for the oversight and execution of all daily maintenance of all non-weapons related surface and air search radar and navigation equipment. After departing USS Benfold, Li was assigned to Commander, United States Naval Forces Central Command (USNAVCENT) in Bahrain, where she served as a telecommunications control officer and information systems technician providing necessary and relied upon command, control, communication, computer, and intelligence capabilities supporting the entirety of the United States 5th Fleet area of operation as well as the Combined Maritime Forces, a 32-country coalition in the region.



While at USNAVCENT, Li also earned her information warfare qualification and was promoted to first class petty officer in 2016.



In August 2018, Li reported to IWTC Virginia Beach in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she serves as the information systems maintenance instructor.



“Information warfare may not be as visible as other aspects of warfare, but it is the most important,” said Li. “Without information, everyone will be going in blind. With top quality training, we are providing Sailors with potentially life-saving skills they can apply in the fleet to ensure the safety of our troops as well as our victory in battles.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 230 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at 5 training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning Information Warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



