NAVFAC Pacific Completes Barrack in Vietnam for the US State Department’s Global Peace Operations Initiative

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Thailand completed a five-story transient instructor and student barracks facility on December 18, 2020 for the Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) supporting Vietnam’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VNDPKO) in Hanoi, Vietnam.



GPOI is a US State Department initiative that addresses major gaps in international peace operations and is a key supporter of Vietnam’s efforts to build its capabilities to contribute to international peacekeeping.



“Construction during the COVID-19 pandemic was a logistical challenge for the team but by implementing proper safety measures and close coordination with the local government, we were able to deliver a high quality product on time to the end user,” said ROICC Thailand Project Engineer Thanh Nguyen.



The 15,000 square-foot barracks facility is fully furnished and includes 32 bedrooms and a cafeteria to accommodate up to 52 instructors and students. This facility compliments a 45,000 square-foot training facility also constructed by ROICC Thailand in August 2017.



The VNPKC, formed in 2014 under the Vietnam National Defense Ministry, will utilize both these facilities to conduct training and enhance capability of the Vietnamese peacekeepers in support of United Nations peacekeeping missions.



“With the new barracks and previously complete training facility, the VNPKC can now train and berth transient instructors and students in one place,” said NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Thailand Lt. Cmdr. Rama Mutyala. “It is exciting to construct state of the art facilities that directly contribute to international peacekeeping missions.”



ROICC Thailand is among several locations supported by the NAVFAC Pacific Contingency Engineering Business Line (CEBL). NAVFAC Pacific CEBL operates forward providing acquisition, engineering and construction support throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific with headquarters at Pearl Harbor and offices in Bangkok, Thailand, Manila, Philippines, Darwin, Australia, and forward operating presence in Jakarta, Indonesia and Hanoi, Vietnam.



“We provide engineering services, construction and base operating services contracting, program management, and can support disaster relief efforts in remote locations,” said NAVFAC Pacific Contingency Engineering Deputy Director Cary Watanabe. “While this presents logistical challenges, it’s also very rewarding to see a project reach completion.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2020 Date Posted: 12.30.2020 15:20 Story ID: 386160 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Completes Barrack in Vietnam for the US State Department’s Global Peace Operations Initiative, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.