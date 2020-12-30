USAMMC-E honors NCO, Soldier of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Nicholas Hopkins, left, is pictured with Col. Shane Roach, commander of the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Nicholas Hopkins, left, is pictured with Col. Shane Roach, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, after being named runner-up NCO of the Quarter. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Sgt. Jose Luis Joachin) see less | View Image Page

PIRAMSANS, Germany -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe in December recognized Sgt. Jose Luis Joachin and Spc. Christine Cristino as its Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Quarter.



The two-day event put competitors to the test through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations and other Soldier tasks and drills relevant to the Army’s operating environment.



“I take pride in knowing that I was able to stand out and do enough to be recognized with the honor of being named the NCO of the Quarter for USAMMC-E,” Joachin said. “I will continue my efforts to represent USAMMC-E to the best of my ability.”



Cristino said she’s proud to be able to represent the best of the junior enlisted ranks. She’s looking forward to the yearly competition and hopes to perform “just as well, if not better.”



Also recognized during the presentation was the NCO runner-up, Sgt. Nicholas Hopkins.



The competition requires participants to demonstrate their abilities and knowledge of basic soldiering skills, said Staff Sgt. Jaylan Barron, one of the contest judges.



“The winners stood out by having the dedication to put in the extra time to study, prepare their uniform and sharpen their common Army skills while working their normal job and additional duties,” Barron said. “This isn’t as easy as it sounds with these Soldiers still having a commitment to their families and sections.”