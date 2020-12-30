The Navy Celebrates its 245th Birthday

NORFOLK, Va. – October 13 commemorates the birthday of the U.S. Navy, marking 245 years of naval service this year, with this year’s theme being “Victory at Sea,” encompassing the Navy’s efforts throughout World War II.

The Navy has massively transformed through its nearly two and a half centuries of life, beginning with just six frigates to what is now the most advanced, most powerful, most battle-tested ocean-going force in the world.

On October 13, 1775, Congress authorized the creation of a Continental Navy in an effort to curb British sea control. After the Revolutionary War, the U.S. Constitution empowered Congress to provide and maintain a Navy, with Congress establishing the Department of the Navy on April 30, 1798.

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt authorized the official recognition of the Navy’s birthday as October 13, directing it to be commemorated as to “enhance [the] appreciation of our Navy heritage” and reinforce “pride and professionalism in the Naval Service.”

“Commemorating the Navy’s birthday is a day for Sailors to be proud,” said Capt. Randy Peck, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). “Today, we are the world’s most powerful, most technologically advanced, and most capable Navy. The transformation from the Navy’s inception of just six frigates to today demonstrates how the Navy continues to challenge boundaries, establish new strengths and alliances, and lets us remember the sacrifices made to allow us to continue to lead the world in strength and capability.”

Throughout its 245 years, the Navy has played central roles in major American Wars. It succeeded in blockading the Confederacy during the American Civil War, and emerged from World War II as the most powerful navy in the world.

Today, the Navy’s birthday celebration encompasses the traditions of honor, courage, and commitment. It celebrates the Sailors who have stood the watch and built the foundation to create the world’s greatest Navy.

John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete refueling complex overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

