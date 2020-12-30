USS John C. Stennis Kicks Off Chief Season While Combating COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. – The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) kicked off chief season this year with a different feel, Nov. 19. There will be no traditional early morning physical training (PT) sessions, no cadence calling through the hangar bays. Yet, chief season remains an integral aspect of creating the next force of naval leaders. Though there will be challenges ahead, the crew aboard John C. Stennis has found ways to continue chief season in a safe but effective manner.

Chief season, which normally takes place in September, was deferred until December of this year due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted all aspects of our day-to-day work and home life,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Leslie Giuy, from New York, one of the primary leads for this year’s chief season. “The delay in the chief boards allowed for a little extra planning time, but with COVID-19 restrictions and guidance constantly changing, it made planning a little difficult. We came together as a mess to come up with the best plan to ensure these chief-selects got the best experience.”

In a typical year, chief season would already be closed at this time, with preparations being made for the next year.

“It takes a lot to get a chief season going in terms of funding and planning,” said Senior Chief Machinist Mate Stephen Copeland, from Pompano Beach, Fla., who is also helping to run this year’s season. “We started planning for this group in December of last year, and we did not execute until Nov. 19.”

The restrictions from COVID-19 will be met in a variety of ways to still include PT and training sessions.

“We have split our selectee group into three ‘boat teams,’” said Giuy. “Training, which has always been the most important part of the season, has been broken up through the next 63 days, both in person and virtually. PT will take place at the selectees’ homes on a daily basis. We have come up with some ideas to get the rest of the chief’s mess involved, like holding a ZOOM PT session.”

Copeland added that the biggest challenge will be how to give selectees a productive reality check on what it’s like to be a chief, yet still meet the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are trying to use virtual technology as much as we can and incorporate that in training and PT,” said Copeland. “When virtual technology is not available, we will continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing, and proper hygiene.”

According to Copeland, chief-selects should still be able to leave this year’s season with a strong sense of leadership and the knowledge of how to prioritize and rise to the task, despite any obstacles put in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“A Navy chief is the backbone of the Navy,” said Copeland. “They lead and train up and down the chain of command. They guide, mentor, and inspire the fleet from junior enlisted Sailors to officers.”

Becoming a U.S. Navy chief is to take on a timeless role of leadership, where the importance of learning and growing as a leader, while guiding and training the fleet, never stops.

“Chief season is basically teaching the selectees how to prioritize, communicate, and lean on the team members,” said Copeland. “It is the selectee’s job to be overtasked and overwhelmed during this time, and it is our job as chiefs to train our reliefs. The better we can train them, the better they are to take the future of the Navy and the newest generation of Sailors to the next level.”

John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete refueling complex overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

