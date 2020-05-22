Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New COVID-19 roadside advisories help assess risk when traveling off-post

    USAG Bavaria COVID-19 health status sign posted at gate exits

    Photo By Sidney Sullivan | A COVID-19 health status sign posted at the Grafenwoehr Gate 3 exit of U.S. Army...... read more read more

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.22.2020

    Story by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — USAG Bavaria installed multiple new coronavirus-related signs at all installation entrances and exits, over the Memorial Day weekend.

    These advisories are intended to help inform USAG Bavaria community members of continued COVID-19 precautions and reported levels of exposure to the virus, in the surrounding area.

    INBOUND TRAFFIC

    At gate entrances, look for a new sign that lists three questions related to COVID-19 symptoms.

    If you answer “Yes” to any of these three questions, vehicle occupants must report directly to the secondary screening site nearest their destination. Otherwise, return home and contact your medical provider and supervisor.

    By answering questions honestly and self-reporting, screening assets can be prioritized to pro-actively limit the potential spread of COVID-19 and help protect the community.

    OUTBOUND TRAFFIC

    At gate exits, USAG Bavaria implemented a new traffic-light style sign that features the name of a community with a corresponding color. These signs help visualize coronavirus conditions and advisory levels in neighboring cities and town, including: Amberg, Ansbach, Bayreuth, Garmisch, Hohenfels, Munich, Nuremberg, Regensburg and Weiden.

    Depending upon the rate of new infections – calculated at a 7-day incidence rate – advisory levels are color-coded in green, green with a diagonal black slash, yellow and amber.

    These weekly assessments of risk do not restrict community members from traveling to the homes, or businesses, within the listed locations. Instead, the purpose is to provide the community with public health information, so people can take appropriate personal precautions and abide by Bavarian decree. Also be mindful that Soldiers without an Exception to Policy are still restricted to 50km, as stated in General Order 1B.

    These exit signs are updated every Thursday with official state data from the Bavarian Health and Food Safety Authority (LGL), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the Ludwig Maximilians University Statistics Consulting Laboratory.

    The garrison will also maintain identical COVID advisory reports online at https://home.army.mil/bavaria/index.php/Services/coronavirus.

    The protection of our force, families and communities remain USAG Bavaria’s top priority.

