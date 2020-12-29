Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune administers first COVID-19 vaccines

On December 28, 2020, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune administered the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Per the Department of Defense’s strategic plan for distribution and administration of the vaccine, initial vaccinations were given to frontline health care providers and personnel as identified by the facility. Vaccines will also be given to frontline health care workers and first responders with MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, II MEF, and MARSOC.



“These are all voluntary vaccinations; however, we are strongly encouraging personnel to consider receiving the vaccine, to educate themselves, and make an informed decision,” said Capt. Reginald Ewing, NMCCL Director. “We are one community, and the community is only as strong as the health of the community. It’s not just the health workers or their families, it’s the Marines and their families that we support. We will ensure that as the vaccination becomes available, we will continue our educational efforts so individuals not only understand the benefits, but are afforded the opportunity to receive the vaccination.”



In keeping with Operational Security measures, the number of dosages administered will not be released. However, NMCCL has received a limited number of doses and will actively administer vaccinations in accordance with the DoD Population Schema. NMCCL will continue to follow the DoD Population Schema as more shipments of the vaccine arrive. When it is time for high-risk beneficiaries and then the healthy population to receive their vaccine, NMCCL will notify our beneficiaries.



NMCCL remains committed to protecting our service members and civilian employees while supporting the national response to the pandemic. As the vaccine is not yet widely available, NMCCL encourages beneficiaries to continue COVID-19 prevention measures of social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing face coverings.



NMCCL offers award-winning health care by the most highly qualified primary care managers, specialty physicians, medical staff, and health care personnel on the East Coast’s largest military installation. NMCCL is honored to provide patient-centered care to our family of approximately 60,000 beneficiaries. As of 2020, NMCCL celebrates 77 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries.

