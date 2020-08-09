Tips for having a successful CET cycle

The pandemic may have changed a lot of things, but it hasn't changed the requirement to accomplish the required FM certification CETs before the end of the cycle.



Dustin Smith, a division chief in ESS who supervises 14 FMers, said keeping balance between completing his own requirements and helping his team succeed requires a flexible plan.



"I know what it takes to complete my requirements, and as I see training opportunities that I feel would benefit my employees, I encourage them to consider those," Smith said. "You never know what opportunities will come up throughout the cycle."



Individual requirement



While supervisors can encourage their employees to complete the task early, it is an individual responsibility to complete their requirements and certify their completion in the system before the due date.



"I try to plan out my CETs so I'm sure I'll be done in time," Smith said. "We need to carve out time throughout the two years and ensure we take training that gives us credit."



Smith has advice for people working on their CETs: "don't wait."



"Since earning CETs is very flexible, people should find training that interests them," he said. "I'd suggest courses that are helpful for your current job or a job you'd like to have in the future."



How does someone find these opportunities?



"The DFAS Training Dashboard or FM eLearning Catalog are great places to start," Smith said.



Once employees decide on a topic, they can search for available courses and ensure they offer CET credits before signing up.



Guiding the team



"As a supervisor, your role is to keep your team motivated to complete the training," he said, adding that should not just happen as the cycle comes to a close.



"Remind them throughout the year and provide examples of classes they could take to get them to where they want to be in five years," Smith said.



By ensuring he is leading by example, Smith is showing his team how to be successful; by encouraging them, he is showing them that it needs to be a priority.



Resources to assist



The FM Certification Portal page provides job aids and videos to help guide both the individual and their supervisor through the process for those participants who may have trouble recording their training in the system.



For assistance or additional information, contact the site FM certification representatives.

