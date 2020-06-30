DCAP adds mission overview training

Since the DFAS Career Acclimation Program welcomed its first participant in March 2019, the program continues to provide a big-picture look at the agency to help employees understand how it functions. This is a similar objective shared by its predecessor, the Leaders in Motion program.



Although both programs share many of the same objectives and requirements, DCAP recently introduced participants to mission areas overviews.



In June, a new "DFAS Mission Overviews for DCAP Participants" training module was added to the My Training Dashboard course catalog as mandatory training for participants, but it is open for all employees who'd like to take the training. It takes a few minutes to complete and provides a high-level overview of critical DFAS mission areas.



The Human Resources Learning and Development Division team suggested developing a training course that delivers standardized content focused on what the organization does, who their customers are and why it is important, said Teresa Myers, who is the program manager.



"It's even more valuable now that we have social distancing restrictions and are in a mostly virtual environment," she said.



Megan Ouellette, serving at DFAS Limestone in Accounts Maintenance & Control, started in the program in September 2019. She said the face-to-face training before COVID social distancing restrictions was good, and these tools are useful as she continues to build experience within the agency.



"The mission overviews help us have a high-level understanding of the different areas of DFAS," Ouellette said. "And, when preparing for projects, they help us have the basic understanding of other areas involved."



Another way participants can get a better understanding of other areas is through the job exposures, which replaced the former six-moth rotations. Each participant gets exposure to other mission areas and gains perspective on how they work together.



"This is very individualized to give supervisors the flexibility for the participants to understand how their actions impact others as well as how others contribute to the workload," Myers said.



Adam Leigh, serving at DFAS Cleveland in Accounts Receivable, participated as a Pathways Intern in 2018 before he was hired as a DCAP participant after graduating college. He said the new job-exposure opportunities are a highlight.



"I heard of the LIM rotations from my time as an intern," Leigh said. "These job exposures are even better because I can see what more areas do and how they interact."



There are currently 199 employees in the program, and they are at each of the five-main DFAS stateside sites. Employees currently participate in both programs; however, the LIM program will officially phase out in 2021.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 12.29.2020 10:07 Story ID: 385962 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCAP adds mission overview training, by J.C. Woodring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.