NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Blazed the Triple H Run

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain’s team of Cmdr. Ronald Terry, Lt. Gilbert Louis, Lt. Zeferino Cortesrodriguez, and Ensign Tarence Pauldon crushed the Half-Mile Helping Heats, Triple H, run record on May 25.



Established by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Chaplain, Lt. Jereme Sampson, the Triple H is a two-mile course that is split into four half-mile segments for a team of four runners to complete at a scheduled time.



“Created in Bahrain, Triple H is a tool for service members and civilians to relieve stress, emotionally release, and run for a particular purpose that they feel strongly about. They can walk away from the Triple H feeling good about why they ran, and bond more with their team,” said Sampson.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain participated in the Triple H to build camaraderie, foster morale, honor parents and teachers during an unprecedented time, and to pay tribute to the fallen service members on Memorial Day.



True teamwork led NAVSUP FLC Bahrain to run a blazing time of 9:33, breaking the previous record of 9:53 that was set by two other commands.



“Memorial Day is a special day to run in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m happy that everyone's individual hard work produced such great results for the team,” said Cortesrodriguez.



Health and welfare, fitness, and team building are among many components that create NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Commanding Officer Capt. Terrel Fisher’s three “P’s” to success which are proficiency, professionalism, and productivity.



“It’s great to see our NAVSUP shipmates out there setting the standard and for others to emulate while demonstrating exceptional ‘proficiency’ in physical fitness and great teamwork,” noted Fisher.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

