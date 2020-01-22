Port of Duqm Receives Contracting and Logistics Support from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Carrier Strike Group and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) at the Port of Duqm, Oman, on Jan. 14 – 22.



The port visit to Duqm was the first for the two U.S. Navy vessels transiting through the U.S. 5th Fleet. Contracting Officer Joshua Wells of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain supported operations by facilitating and approving task order change requests expeditiously on site, saving time and costs for the vender and customer in supporting the overall mission.



“Supporting a ship with 5,000 plus Sailors can be a complex and challenging logistical evolution. It helps us at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, as well as the ship’s company, to have personnel on site to attend to the varied, quick-paced changes presented daily. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to support these Sailors so they get the most out of their liberty experience, as well as taking care of ship maintenance that cannot be performed at sea,” said Wells.



Additionally, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Logistics Support Representatives (LSRs) Romero Lantacon and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class David Robles, assisted with the offloading of cargo to include 6,000 pounds of mail and the delivery of the influenza vaccine for USS Normandy. The LSRs also provided exceptional customer service by using their logistical expertise to locate and retrieve lost baggage for a service member who traveled commercially to meet USS Harry S. Truman at the port.



“Supporting the warfighter is always challenging, especially the carrier, but it’s fulfilling to know that I directly assisted the ship with a successful port visit. We assisted in the delivery of $870,000 worth of cargo to USS Normandy,” said Robles.



In addition to Oman, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain has provided on-site contracting and last mile logistics support in Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates over the past year to support U.S. 5th Fleet operating units.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Port of Duqm Receives Contracting and Logistics Support from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, by Kambra Blackmon