NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts Intro to CPI Training

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Bahrain provided an Introduction to Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) training class for 18 military, civilian, and local national personnel from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and tenant commands at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain on Jan. 13-15.



The Introduction to CPI training course taught the fundamental knowledge and methodology of the Lean Six Sigma program by combining the first two levels together. Participants identified and created a project focused on improving work performance and productivity to support command missions and increase customer satisfaction.



Jacqueline Adams, Command CPI Champion of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, coached a diverse group of personnel from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, Commander Fleet Air Forward Aviation Support Division Det. Bahrain, Commander Naval Surface Squadron 5, Defense Logistics Agency, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, and the United States Air Force Central Command.



During the training, attendees initiated improvement project charters, obtained techniques for prioritizing required steps, and expanded their team building and leadership skills for facilitating successful teams.



Motivated by wanting to contribute to the mission and growth of his command, Andy Abdullah, finance lead of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, attended the training and created a foundation for his quality of work. “Everyone doesn’t know what CPI is about. This training was the best way to introduce

CPI, and making it a tradition in my work area is a very good discipline,” said Abdullah. With leadership approval, he wants to focus his project on streamlining procurement processes.



“The operative word is continuous. It has to be an ongoing effort to improve products, services, and processes on a daily basis,” Abdullah added.



Once participants finalize their projects, develop their teams and gather baseline data, they will take the next course of the Lean Six Sigma program, Green Belt, scheduled in March 2020.



“Green Belt certified staff are the organization’s frontline change agents. They become the CPI subject matter experts to head departmental processes and program improvements. The skills they develop in the classroom and beyond allows them to identify opportunities for improving

effectiveness and efficiencies of their respective organizations. It’s an exciting note to begin the new year with people thinking of how to improve their organizations. I can’t wait to see how it plays out,” said Adams.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain held its inaugural Continuous Process Improvement Exhibition on Sept. 17, 2019, where it showcased 10 CPI projects with a total of $671,000 in cost avoidance and 18,000 man hours saved.



For fiscal year 2020, 20 process improvement initiatives have been identified and the second annual CPI Exhibition is scheduled for July 2020.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



