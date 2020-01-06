Team Minot Childcare Development Center Expansion Coming Soon

Great news is coming to parents at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota; a much needed and anticipated expansion to the Child Development Center is slated to start next spring.



For members of Team Minot, the need for high-quality childcare is an important concern for parents who live and work on base. The town of Minot is roughly 13 miles from the base, making the decision to find childcare off base a less-desirable option for some parents. The need for an expansion to the CDC has increased over the last few years and was recently approved and funded to begin the concept development phase.



“Taking care of Airmen and families, improving quality of life through facility improvements, and community partnership have been among my highest priorities. We understand that helping families to settle quickly, have stability, and to thrive here, while pursuing their career goals is essential to our mission readiness and retaining our Airmen and families for the long term. A world-class Child Development Center with sufficient capacity is a key piece of this goal, and we are grateful for the Air Force funding for this expansion.” said Col Brad Cochran, 5th Bomb Wing Commander.



The expansion to the CDC is expected to bring four additional classrooms to the present 16. These new classrooms will add an additional 30 to 40 slots for children on the unfulfilled childcare needs list, which tends to include more than 50 children of Minot Air Force Base families. With the additional slots of added capacity, the CDC will be capable of caring for about 240 children in the range of six weeks old to pre-school age.



“By adding additional CDC classroom spaces, Minot AFB is able to expand on meeting the Child and Youth Program’s mission of assisting DoD military and civilian personnel in balancing the competing demands of the accomplishment of the DoD mission and family life by managing and delivering a system of quality, available and affordable programs and services for eligible children and youth,” said Matthew Balas, Chief of the Child and Youth Programs Flight.



While the project will not fulfill the entire childcare requirement on base, the expansion falls under a statutory 2 million dollar minor construction limit that will allow relief immediately until further renovations and projects can be assessed. In parallel, the base is pursuing another potential solution of renovating a nearby structure but this additional project is still in the early stages of design. If funded, it would further alleviate Team Minot’s unfulfilled childcare requirements.



Expansion of the childcare center on base is one of the many ways that Team Minot leadership is making Minot a great place to live, work, and raise the children of our future. To stay informed and updated on the progress of the expansion, visit Minot Air Force Base’s social media for updates and real time information.

