Navy Hosts Project Overmatch Industry Day, Communicates Importance of Government-Industry Collaboration

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small engaged with industry partners at a classified Industry Day focused on Project Overmatch Dec. 15 at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego.



The event provided a forum for more than 180 companies to learn about the initiative, current challenges and the opportunities for private sector support.



On Oct. 1, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday directed the establishment of Project Overmatch, putting Small in charge of the initiative. The goal of the initiative is to enable a Navy and Marine Corps that swarms the sea, delivering synchronized lethal and non-lethal effects from near-and-far, every axis and every domain. Critical to Project Overmatch is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance.



During the industry event, Small provided more information about Project Overmatch and it’s near term and long term goals while emphasizing the importance of government-industry collaboration in accelerating the development of innovative technologies and operational concepts.



“This task requires all hands on deck,” said Small. “To deliver this connected Navy and Marine Corps of the future we must tap into brilliant minds from across our Systems Commands, Warfare Centers and industry -- and use their expertise to improve our use of capabilities like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and information and networking technologies.”



Due to heavy interest in the event, the Project Overmatch industry day was divided into multiple sessions to host as many industry partners as possible, while following COVID-19 safety protocols.



To ensure all interested and qualified parties have the opportunity to support this high priority initiative, NAVWAR will hold additional industry days, with the next one planned for early Feb. 2021 on the East Coast. Information on the event will be shared on NAVWAR social platforms including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand/) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar).



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

