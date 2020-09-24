If you're over electronic'd, please stand up. After being consumed by media, apps, and update dings, most people I've asked are over the tech. This fall, as things are cooling off and our environment is changing, take the opportunity to refocus on less tech time.



I came across a quote on Harvard Medical School's page that caught me, "Boredom is the space in which creativity and imagination happen."



But we aren't ever bored anymore. Look at any waiting room, in a car, seated or not, and we all have devices. I'm going to try to get unplugged, but first, I'm going to set myself up for success with some tips and preparation.



Grab a Book



Some libraries are open now, even for book exchanging if nothing else. Ours here has an online reservation program—think of it like McDonald's drive-thru but for Tolstoy. You can also go grassroots and set up an exchange program with friends or families—and for kids, especially helpful is to find a friend who is the same reading level.



We even went as far as to institute a family reading time each day for 20 minutes. The only electronic there is the timer we set, and honestly, most times, we all want to keep going at that mark, believe it or not.



Get in Another Room



I have realized one of the biggest perks since being at home has been home-cooking, so I like spending time in the kitchen. However, I'm going to give ample time to the craft room and living room that need a little attention. Bathrooms have very little tech—unless you have one of those new fancy heated toilets, but maybe pop in just for a quick clean or to swap out a seasonal towel or wax warmer to get your mind out of a screen.



Also, consider rearranging furniture, painting a project, or getting a new rug. Hanging a piece of art or family photos can transform a space. I've seen already setting up holiday décor to bring some joy; you may need room for a tree already.



Set a Limit



There are apps that will either shut off your Wi-Fi or give alerts at certain usage points. It's really easy to go down a rabbit hole with seasons one through seven of the office in a weekend, but try alternating screen time and non-screen time.



One suggestion could be a 1:1 ratio of television time to non-television time. With mini rewards and smaller limits, not only can you be more productive but keep the eye strain down over long periods of time.



There are also home programs like Circle that will shut down an entire home's Wi-Fi. This takes it out of your hands if you have zero willpower.



Game On



Even though it's one of the most loved yet hated games of all time, I love Monopoly. I purchased a set of jacks last week—spoiler, it's harder than I remember. We got out our old chipping mat and started swinging some clubs after dinner too. Right now, with fall temps more manageable, it's easier to want to change up the routine, but hard sometimes to get out of the old ones.



Some families have game nights, specified dates and times, but some are more impromptu. If you're lucky enough to have a park with a large checkers, chess, handball, or other athletic areas, get over there before it's too cold and you're back to Netflix and a fuzzy blanket with a pumpkin spice latte. I am not judging.



Turn to a Pet



Animals have been known throughout history to be great companions, but yours may have been stressed since being home. Take them outside too. I don't think we've ever walked our dogs—we live out of town and have an invisible fence, but we recently took them in town just to walk them and try something different. We also visited a pet store together to play with some new friends. Of course, we almost left with a new friend, but we resisted and just bought treats for our brood.



Go Natural



I asked my nine-year-old how to get off of her tech, and she said simply, "get outside."



Getting off our tech can be as easy as deciding to get started. My phone, which I'm attached to, has a setting that shows me my screen time, so my personal goal is to reduce that by one percent a week. That may seem small, but small will be manageable for me.



Also, the fall in Ohio is beautiful, so I'm going to take a cue from Mother Nature on this one. As I'm typing, the doors are open, it's below 70, and I already feel drawn to be outside, so I think I'm going to take a break, grab some water, and step away from the tech—for a minute.



Resources:



https://hms.harvard.edu/news/screen-time-brain



https://www.erikson.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Erikson-Institute-Technology-and-Young-Children-Survey.pdf

