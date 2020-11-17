Hands-off holiday entertaining

No one, repeat, no one wants holidays to go down the way they are right now. Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase worldwide, while seasonal colds and flu are causing panic, and the hoarding is starting to resurface, not just the 'grabbing the last tube of sausage for recipes' kind of hoarding. We want to see each other, but how can we be safe?



The most conservative answer is to stay home. A piece I saw on NBC this morning quoted that 72 percent of Americans will stay home for Thanksgiving and 69 percent will stay home for Christmas. It's usually the time of year we see lines at airports, train stations, and car rentals of people racing to get home, but not this year.



The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation is for only two families to gather together, to limit exposure, reduce the amount of time spent together, or to not physically gather at all. In some states or counties, stay-at-home orders and curfews are even in effect for the next month or so.



We have learned a lot in the last eight months, so we are better educated and positioned to be safer when together. Regardless of your choice of celebration, here are some guidelines and suggestions to keep things happy but safe over the next few weeks.



DO



◦Take time to communicate and plan for events. Choose what makes sense for all guests, not just for a tradition or what a particular group might prefer, or make assumptions

◦Prepare. Special procedures for gatherings involving eating should have one server according to CDS guidelines. No buffet style or sharing of serving utensils. If you're using a virtual meeting platform, be sure to test it out before.

◦Wash your hands. A lot. After the great hand sanitizer shortage of 2020 recovered, many took to using it in place of washing, but classic: 30-second washing with hot water and soap is still proven most effective

◦Celebrate. Traditions are important physically and mentally. Trees are going up earlier; many are spending time gathering food for pantries, collecting coats and scarves, and many other options. Find ways to create joy for yourself and others.

◦Extend a hand, if you can. So many need a hand up right now. Be it someone quarantined, small businesses, or a teacher, try to find a small way to help even a tiny bit.



DON'T

◦Host or attend mega-gatherings, period.

◦Forget about non-traditional options. Where weather permits, spaced and outdoor gatherings are still options. Also, if larger facilities are available, consider having an event outside of the home (barn, rec facility, etc.) Video chat/ conferencing might even include family and friends not normally able to join regardless may be able to join in on the meetings

◦Ignore safe traditions. Parades on TV, football, and time spent together with immediate family aren't closed and are virtually zero risk

◦Lose yourself. Mental health is more important now than ever. No matter age, status, gender, or geography, everyone has been affected by the dramatic changes we are experiencing. Help is a zoom, call, or text away.

◦Pressure yourself. Whatever you decide to do or plan is up to you and only you. Now is not the time for guilt or obligation, so if frozen pizza or PBJ is what works for you, do that.



Whatever holiday plans you host or attend, think, prepare, and try to be ok with it. A quote I recently read said, "I'd rather miss being around a table with someone this year than not having someone at the table at all next year."



Be safe!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2020 Date Posted: 12.28.2020 11:26 Story ID: 385868 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hands-off holiday entertaining, by Michelle Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.